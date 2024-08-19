A Portland man is accused of hitting two people with a baseball bat on Saturday afternoon, giving one person life-threatening injuries.

Ramon Nunez-Rosario, 44, faces charges of elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault after police said he attacked two men in the woods behind the Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street, according to authorities.

Both victims were sent to the hospital. The victim with life-threatening injuries is now stable, Portland police said Monday. A spokesperson for the department said they are not releasing the names of the victims but confirmed they were a 28-year-old male and 43-year-old male.

Portland Police Department asks anyone with information to call 207-874-8575 or text “PPDME” and a message to 847411.

Copy the Story Link