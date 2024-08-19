No new wage initiatives will hit the ballot in Portland in November.

Portland’s City Council sent two proposed changes to the city’s minimum wage to committee after hours of public comment Monday night, voting to halt initiatives that would increase the city’s minimum wage to $20 per hour and eliminate the city’s tip credit.

Both measures would have been on the ballot in November had they passed.

The measure to eliminate tip credit drew at least 50 people to council chambers on Monday night and elicited passionate comments from the public. Ultimately, the council voted 5-2 to send it to committee with Councilors Anna Bullett and Regina Phillips opposed.

That proposal would have meant that tipped workers would no longer receive a base wage lower than the legal minimum wage, to be compensated for in tips. Instead, they would be paid the same minimum wage as workers who don’t receive tips.

Currently, the minimum tipped wage in Portland is $7.50 per hour, while the minimum wage is $15 per hour. Employers are required to pay employees the difference if they do not make the equivalent of $15 per hour.

Advertisement

People lined up in chambers to speak, mostly against, the measure. Their comments were characterized by frustration that the measure had been proposed after being shot down by voters two years ago.

Many people from the restaurant industry spoke in opposition to the proposal.

TIP CREDIT DRAWS PASSIONATE COMMENT

Kylie Shea, a Portland bartender and waitress, spoke against the elimination of the tip credit.

“We as workers are not asking for this, we as an industry are not asking for this because we understand the consequences, lower tips and fewer jobs,” she said. She went on to criticize the councilors who brought forth the proposal.

“I hope you will listen to our industry and reject the political whims of a few councilors who are not listening to us workers,” she said.

Advertisement

Becky Rand, the owner of Becky’s Diner on Commercial Street said that if the measure passed she would have to change her business model from counter service to window service, meaning she’d have to lay off many of her employees.

“The most unfair piece is that right across the bridge in South Portland things will stay the same. I can’t compete with that,” she said.

Grace Garrett, who has worked at Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern since 2008, also spoke against the proposal, saying she already makes well above minimum wage off tips.

Related Portland restaurant workers rally to oppose proposal eliminating tip credit

“I think that there is a lot of confusion about the tip credit. Personally, I’ve always earned way above the minimum wage, often $45 an hour,” she said. “Restaurants operate on severely thin margins and this added cost is unsustainable.”

Nobody spoke in favor of the proposal to eliminate the tip credit.

During council discussions, a couple of councilors said they would never support the measure because it was voted on so recently and the public sentiment against it is clear.

Advertisement

Bullett said she has had experience working in hospitality and thinks the industry does a good job self-correcting.

“I don’t support sending this to committee and I don’t support this overall,” Bullett said. “I see the industry doing a great job at managing it themselves. I really think this is a situation where we as a municipality don’t need to step in.”

Phillips echoed her sentiment.

“We’ve gone through the process, we’ve talked to the people. It happened in 2022 only two years ago,” Phillips said.

But Councilors Kate Sykes and Anna Trevorrow, the bill’s sponsors, remained committed to the measure.

“While there is an organized response to this, that does not represent all 1,100 servers in Portland. I really caution people against looking at public comment as the totality,” Sykes said. “There is a lot of misinformation that’s come out tonight.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, Councilor Roberto Rodriguez moved to send the proposal to the council’s Housing and Economic Development Committee, “for the purposes of having a dialogue with the industry.”

The measure went to committee and will not be on the ballot in November, although it could come before the council again in the coming months.

MINIMUM WAGE

The other measure, a proposal to increase the city’s minimum wage, was sent to committee on a 5-2 vote with Sykes and Trevorrow opposed.

Sponsored by Phillips, Trevorrow and Sykes, the minimum wage proposal would have increases the city’s minimum hourly rate to $20 by 2028 – 33% above the current minimum of $15 an hour.

There was relatively little public comment about the increase, but a handful of people shared their thoughts.

Advertisement

“This is common sense, it’s impossible to live in Portland on less than $20 an hour,” said Wes Pelletier, who is running for City Council to represent District 2 this fall.

Others in the hospitality industry expressed concern that the hike would make it difficult for businesses to survive.

Mary Allen Lindemann, the owner of Coffee By Design, wrote to the council before the meeting that the increase would be a challenge for her business.

“This dramatic increase, while well-intentioned, would place an enormous strain on small businesses like mine. A $20 minimum wage would increase our labor costs significantly, making it challenging to maintain our current staffing levels or hire new employees,” she wrote.

During discussions, Phillips, who sponsored the proposal, said that while she believed in the measure she realized it warranted more consideration before going to the ballot.

“I do believe that people need to get $20 per hour. I truly don’t know how anybody pays rent on this salary,” said Phillips, who put forth the motion to return it to committee.

Advertisement

Mayor Mark Dion spoke in support of sending the measure back to committee but said he ultimately would not have voted for it.

“I can’t support this proposal, I really really think it’s a fundamental question as to what a city council is. We are not a state legislature. Economies are not places in little boxes of cities or towns,” he said. Bullett echoed Dion’s sentiment that the state, not cities, should legislate on minimum wage.

However, Sykes and Trevorrow maintained that it should go to the ballot.

“We’re taking money out of people’s pockets if we delay this. And I believe in direct democracy, there is no better way to get the public to weigh in,” Sykes said.

Copy the Story Link