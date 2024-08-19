Country Current is the only U.S. Navy country/bluegrass ensemble, and you can see them for free in Freeport on Sunday.

The 3 p.m. performance happens at Memorial Park, 19 Bow St.

Country Current formed more than 50 years ago and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, overseas in places like Stockholm and Beijing, and for several presidents.

All seven members of the band are multi-instrumentalists, and they create a sound that’s a mix of modern country and innovative bluegrass.

If you can’t make the Freeport show, you can see Country Current at Le Club Calumet in Augusta at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 or 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Boothbay Opera House.

For more information, head to navyband.navy.mil.

Copy the Story Link