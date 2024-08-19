It’s almost time for kids to go back to school in Maine. Here’s a look back at some end-of-summer fun a group of them had with a lemonade stand in Lincoln Park in Portland. Note the homemade wooden crate scooters. This photo ran in the Portland Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 1940. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives

