Wiscasset community project Feed Our Scholars saw a turnout of 400 attendees, including 150 students and their families, at its Set for Success event on Aug. 11 at the Wiscasset Community Center.

Now in its sixth year, Set for Success stated out as a relatively small supply drive for grades pre-K to five. Last year, it incorporated grades 6–8, and this year, it expanded to include all students to grade 12.

“This event would not have been possible without the incredible support and dedication of our community and volunteers,” Gretchen Burleigh-Johnson, Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars director, said in a prepared release.

Feed Our Scholars distributed essential school supplies to Wiscasset school and homeschool students, as well as 100 paw print and wolverine logo backpacks. To ensure that all students in Wiscasset schools are well-prepared for the upcoming school year, Set for Success will be delivering any remaining supplies to the schools to be available to students at the start of the school year.

“Our Set for Success program is committed to leveling the playing field for all children, while also helping to relieve some of the financial burden to parents,” said Set for Success Volunteer and Wiscasset School Committee Member Jodi Hardwick.

Over 50 volunteers contributed time and effort to this event, doing everything from moving boxes to setting up tables to distributing supplies.

Several local businesses and community members contributed resources and financial support to Set for Success. From purchasing items on Feed Our Scholars’ wish list, to supporting bake sales and other fundraisers, the community’s assistance provide over $12,000 in essential school supplies.

Set for Success also welcomed over 20 community partners and organizations, including Wiscasset teachers, area hairdressers and nonprofits like Mid Coast Literacy, Mid Coast Maine Community Action Head Start, Healthy Kids, LincolnHealth and Healthy Lincoln County’s Bringing Food Home Van. The town of Wiscasset and town services brought vehicles and personnel from Wiscasset’s bus, fire, ambulance and police departments.

