The Cape Elizabeth Planning Board will consider zoning amendments that would permit Center Court, a 33-unit housing development for people 55 and older, in the town center.

The Town Council voted unanimously last week to send the amendments the developers requested to the Planning Board for review.

“This proposal is extremely exciting news for the town and the town center,” Town Council Chair Tim Reiniger said at the Aug. 12 meeting. “We’re very grateful to have you come forward with this.”

At the meeting, the council heard from developers Bob Gaudreau of Hardypond Development Co. and John Mitchell of Mitchell & Associates.

Mitchell said the development on Ocean House Road next to Town Hall by the Village Green would consist of two buildings with 5,000-square-foot footprints and a connector in the middle. They would also build 12 covered parking spaces adjacent to the buildings, with 58 other parking spaces already on site. According to a memo to the town on June 29, the 33-unit development would consist of 16 one-bedroom apartments and 17 two-bedroom apartments.

“To make this a viable project,” Mitchell said, “we’re going to need a series of six zoning amendments.”

Advertisement

Those include permitting residential use on the first floor rather than commercial, increasing the height limit from 35 to 49 feet, and increasing the density from one unit per 3,000 square feet to one unit per 2,000 square feet.

An amendment would also be needed to allow the connector to be built.

“Currently, (connectors) can only be a covered or closed walkway,” Mitchell said. “We’d like to expand the definition to allow a building connector to allow social spaces with furniture so we can place lounges on each of the floors as well as mechanical systems.”

Gaudreau said he has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry and has developed properties throughout the state.

“I have 218-plus units under management, I have 120 under construction and I have 33 that I’m proposing tonight with another 160 in planning in Saco,” Gaudreau said. “I have a track record of doing it right from the beginning and I’d like to ask your permission to allow this project to move forward to planning and ordinance review.”

In October 2021, the council passed zoning amendments, 5-2, that would have permitted Dunham Court, a 46-unit development in the same location. A citizen petition forced a referendum to reverse the council’s decision and the developers scrapped the project weeks later.

Advertisement

Jamie Garvin, who was the council chair at that time and voted in favor of the amendments to permit Dunham Court, said he was in favor of the amendments for the Center Court proposal, too.

“There were a number of councilors that are currently on the council now who were very strongly in opposition to the Dunham Court proposal that preceded this,” Garvin said, noting some of the similarities in the amendments that the Center Court developers requested.

He also urged the council to ensure the proposed units don’t become short-term rentals.

“A lot of time was spent to make sure that properties such as these aren’t able to slip through a loophole in the short-term rental ordinances such that people are buying them for investment purposes,” Garvin said.

Gaudreau replied by stating the development would not consist of any short-term rentals.

Copy the Story Link