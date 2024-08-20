The Biddeford School Committee voted last week to implement a new cellphone use policy that would heavily restrict the use of cellphones and other smart devices in schools.

According to the policy, students will be prohibited from using cellphones at school unless a nurse or principal authorizes use for a special educational, health or safety reason.

The use of cameras of any kind is also prohibited; this will cut down on bullying, the school committee said.

In an effort to further cut down on bullying, the policy allows teachers to confiscate any device used to engage in bullying or harassment.

School committee members primarily supported the policy, with several members addressing the high levels of student distraction caused by cellphone use.

“I don’t think people realize how difficult it is to be in front of a classroom and fight with students about their phones,” School Committee Vice-Chair Lisa Vadnais said. “It does affect education.”

The district’s primary goal is to educate Biddeford students, the committee said. The use of cellphones and other devices restricts teachers’ ability to communicate with students, School Committee member Marie Potvin said.

As a former educator, Potvin said she has witnessed the issues that come with cellphone use in school. Social media is also harmful, she said, and any decrease in social media use by students would be beneficial to them.

“We cannot have this trend continue to increase, because it’s only going to hurt students socially,” Potvin said. “They’re not at a good place now, and we need to get them to that place.”

Cellphone use in schools is a national issue. Early this year, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. introduced a bipartisan bill that would restrict children under the age of 13 from using social media platforms.

Some studies have shown that social media and excessive cellphone use has been found to have negative effects on users, including students and adults.

According to a study from the National Library of Medicine, social media and cellphone use can cause distraction in the classroom and can impede learning. It can also cause elevated levels of depression and anxiety.

Receiving constant alerts and messages can cause anxiety in students, the study says. Having access to a cellphone in the classroom can also lead to Fear of Missing Out, or FOMO, further increasing anxiety and distraction in students.

“It’s clear the impact that social media has had on our kids,” Potvin said. “The increase in depression and anxiety is through the roof.”

Biddeford is not the only district to implement cellphone policies. Superintendent Jeremy Ray said that Gorham had the exact same procedure as Biddeford put in place.

Neighboring towns like Old Orchard Beach and Kennebunk also have cellphone policies, though Kennebunk’s is slightly more lenient. Currently, students in RSU 21 are allowed to use their devices before school, in between classes, and during lunch, and they are not required to lock their phones up as Biddeford students will now have to do.

Community members last week were divided on the policy implementation. Some parents of Biddeford students voiced concerns about being able to reach their child in case of an emergency.

One parent expressed concern that while her child may follow the rules, other children might not.

“I don’t have a problem with the policy,” she said. “I think there needs to be a policy, but I think we need to set clear expectations and boundaries with our children first.”

Another parent and former educator commended the school committee for pushing the policy forward.

“I understand the resistance from parents, but this policy is for the education of the kids,” Christine Morin said.

The new policy will be in effect at the start of the school year.

