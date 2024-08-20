Mayor Martin Grohman appointed Chad Barrs to the Biddeford School Committee. The School Committee is set to confirm Barrs’ nomination at their Aug. 28 meeting, according to a school department press release.

Barrs is to fill the seat vacaned by Rebecca Henry, who submitted her formal resignation from the School Committee in July after accepting a position with the Southern Maine Administrative Collaborative. Barrs will serve for the remainder of the current term, which will expire in December 2025.

“I am looking forward to serving on the school committee because I believe there is no better investment for a community than in its youth,” Barrs said.

Barrs, originally from Massachusetts, moved to Biddeford with his wife Sarah in 2011. He has worked as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense for more than 25 years, designing, building, and managing specialized surveillance and counter surveillance systems. He currently works for Systems and Technology Research as a vice president of their Missions Systems for Tailored Solutions Group.

Barrs has four children, ages 14, 12, 11, and 7, and coaches their sports teams such as football, basketball, and softball. He was a member of Biddeford’s Zoning Board of Appeals and is currently a member of the Biddeford Police Advisory Committee.

“It was wonderful to see such a high level of interest in giving back to our community by joining the School Committee,” Mayor Grohman said. “We have a great committee that works hard to make our schools better every day, and Vice-Chair Lisa Vadnais and I believe Chad will contribute strongly to that work. I thank everyone who expressed interest and will be appointing several of them to key City committees.”

