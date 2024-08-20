The Portland Sea Dogs roster has undergone dizzying turnover over the last few weeks, with the promotion of top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel to Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 11, and Kristian Campbell joining them in Worcester this past weekend. Still, the Sea Dogs keep winning, and now the team is focused on earning a spot in the Eastern League playoffs.

With four weeks left in the regular season, Portland was 31-13 entering Tuesday night’s game against the Somerset Patriots, and held a 5 1/2 game lead over Somerset for first place in the second half. The Eastern League awards playoff spots to each to division leaders at the end of each half of the season. The Hartford Yard Goats, 6 1/2 games behind Portland entering Tuesday, won the first half and clinched a spot.

Over the last four weeks, Portland went 20-5.

“Every day we show up to the field, and we kind of feel like we’re just going to win today,” Portland outfielder Phillip Sikes said.

How much has the Sea Dogs roster changed? Five of the players in Tuesday’s starting lineup were not with the club on Aug. 1 and Ahbram Liendo, who started Tuesday at third base, joined the team that day.

“We’re on a roll right now, that’s for sure. Even losing big pieces to our lineup, we’re still able to put up runs each and every day. As a pitching staff, we’re a little banged up right now, but we’re still getting through it. Guys are picking up each other,” starting pitcher Isaac Coffey said. “Now we’re getting guys who have been in Greenville together the whole year. They know each other, and we’re all getting along. We keep it loose. We keep it fun.”

Two of the players who have been steady influences and contributors during the Sea Dogs hot streak are Coffey and Sikes. Coffey hasn’t lost since May 17, and is 10-2 with a 3.52 earned run average this season. The key, Coffey said, is cutting down on walks. 22 of the 44 walks he’s issued this season were over eight starts in April and May.

“I was watching video from the first couple weeks (of the season), and I noticed my (arm) slot was just way lower. I was like, that doesn’t look right. So we started to implement some drills and in catch play, just working it back up, getting more upright with my upper body. That allowed me to be in sync more and be in the zone more,” Coffey said.

Fixing his mechanics not only decreased Coffey’s walks, it increased his strikeouts. Over his last two starts Coffey struck out 20 hitters over 10 innings.

“This has been 12 to 14, 15 straight starts. That’s been so impressive,” Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson said. “There’s no quit in him. He’s one of our better guys. When he takes the bump we know we’ve got a chance to win. He gets it done.”

Since Aug. 1, Sikes has a .321 average with a .406 on base percentage, three home runs, 11 RBI, and 13 runs in 15 games.

“It’s a long season. You’re going to have ups and downs. You try to go through that roller coaster. I’m just sticking with it, and being on the fastball, obviously,” Sikes said.

Epperson said Sikes is finally letting his athleticism take over at the plate.

“A lot of times, the guys are so mechanical. They get frustrated sometimes and they’re looking for everything,” Epperson said. “I think he’s finally said I’m just going to be an athlete in the (batter’s) box like I am in the outfield and on the bases. He’s always had the ability to hit. It’s just him swinging at good pitches.”

CORNER INFIELDER BLAZE JORDAN avoided what could have been a devastating injury when he was hit in the face by a 97 mph fastball against Altoona on Aug. 9. Epperson said Jordan was cleared to start hitting in soft toss drills and off the tee Tuesday. Jordan will continue working this week, and could return to Portland’s lineup next week.

“We got good news on (Jordan) today,” Epperson said. “The plan is he’ll be able to go the first day in Harrisburg (Aug. 27).”

AS PART OF THE SEA DOGS CELEBRATION of Women in Sports Night celebration Thursday, the team will honor Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes with a bobblehead.

The first 1,000 fans entering Hadlock Field for Thursday’s game against Somerset will receive a Holmes bobblehead. Holmes completed her standout basketball career at Indiana University this spring as the Hoosiers all-time leading scorer, leading the team to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament, where it fell to eventual national champion South Carolina. This past season, Holmes averaged 19.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, earning third-team Associated Press All-American honors.

Holmes was selected in the third round of the WNBA draft, but is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery in May. Holmes expects to join the Storm next season.

Before the game, Holmes will take part in a panel discussion with Sea Dogs broadcasters Emma Tiedemann and Rylee Pay at 4:30 p.m., at the Horch Roofing Stage located at the front plaza of Hadlock Field.

