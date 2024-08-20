Stephen Singer’s recent report (“Former Maine mill could be world’s largest energy storage system,” Aug. 6) highlights the promising Lincoln battery project, featuring relatively new iron-air technology.

Iron-air batteries appear to be an excellent fit for energy storage. They require much more space than equivalent lithium ion batteries, cost less, should last three times longer (up to 30 years) and can discharge over longer periods of time (up to 100 hours). In addition, iron-air batteries do not require minerals such as lithium and cobalt, which are difficult to extract without harming the local environment and are essentially controlled by China.

A key takeaway from this reporting is that we need far more than this one innovative energy storage system – we need many more such systems to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. So please keep this in mind when voting and vote for candidates that will support sustainable energy solutions.

Jonathan Quint

Goffstown, N.H.

