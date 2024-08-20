For over a year a group of citizens, town officials and leaders collaborated in the development of a master plan for Robie Park. The process involved surveys, public meetings, a charette and outreach events. The culmination of this transparent work was the Town Council adoption of a master plan a few months ago.

In less than 10 minutes, this work by citizens and officials was tossed aside by our blindsided council, and then led astray by Councilor Phil Gagnon. Councilor Gagnon offered up Robie Park as a new location for the H.S. tennis courts, turning his back on the will of the citizens and trashing the transparent process that brought us the park master plan. Gagnon was the chair of the Robie Park Master Plan Steering Committee. So, perhaps the other councilors incorrectly felt that he was speaking for the rest of the committee members (that including a member of the school department).

As vice-chair of the plan committee, I can attest that we sought to ensure that we respectfully considered all citizen opinions and ideas as they related to the park. The surveys and public outreach showed that citizens desired a park that would be built upon its past heritage as an oasis in the village and a destination for young and old alike regardless of physical abilities.

The process that played out Tuesday night was disappointing. There was no advance notice that this change was to be discussed, there was no public comment or discussion on the item from the council members. In other words, the process that played out was opposite of transparent.

I implore the Town Council to revisit this item as soon as possible and change the wording of this bond item back to middle school.

Mike Chabot

Gorham

