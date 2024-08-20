Since the late 1940s the Westbrook community has enjoyed a valuable asset in its downtown. Many were able to walk to cool off, teach their kids to swim and enjoy family and community. That is now gone.

The original plan for this area has, in part, been accomplished: displacing the central location for the community by placing a pool at the Community Center at a cost of anywhere between $3 million and $15 million (according to the city).

While the city’s survey focuses on a pool and potential Community Center location, the Warren Rec Field is one location known to be qualified for Land and Water Conservation Funds, seeking a water amenity plus additional park amenities. Most, if not all the funds may not be taxpayer dollars. Please take the survey for this location at qrco.de/bfGagO. Friends of the Warren Rec Field are seeking input to gather information to present to city officials and other organizations interested.

Deb Shangraw

Westbrook

Copy the Story Link