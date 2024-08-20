PITTSTON — A man was shot Monday night after attempting to break into a residence, according to Maine State Police.

The unidentified man was allegedly breaking down the door at 8:46 p.m. at 41 Palmer Road when the homeowner shot him. The Kennebec County town of Pittston has a population of about 2,900 residents.

Neither man was identified in a release sent out Tuesday afternoon by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The man who was shot was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland and was expected to live, police said.

The Department of Public Safety launched an investigation that is still ongoing.

Police said there is no threat to the public related to the incident.

