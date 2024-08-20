Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit, Kid Creations, featuring art made by children during the library’s Messy Art program. The exhibit will be shown during the months of September and October.

According to a press release, the Messy Art program invited kids to get dirty while creating art. More than 30 pieces were created by children ages 3-11 over the course of an afternoon in July, including stomp art done with bubble-wrapped feet dipped in paint, watercolor with spray bottles, and painting with everyday items such as sponges, spoons and spatulas.

The children experimented with process art, with the goal being the experience itself instead of the result.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Copy the Story Link