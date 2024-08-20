PORTLAND – Natalie “Nan” Desmond, 90, passed away on Aug. 10, 2024 at the Barron Center in Portland after a period of declining health.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1933 in Lewiston to Forrest and Gertrude (Pease) Earley. Nan grew up in Sabattus and attended Edward Little High School in Auburn and graduated from the University of Maine, Orono in 1956 in the five-year bachelor’s degree and registered nursing program. While at UMO Nan met Paul Desmond. They were married in 1955 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage before Paul’s passing in 2016.

Nursing brought great pride to Nan and earned her the name of “Nurse Nan” among family and friends. As a nurse she worked at the Bangor Hospital, Osteopathic Hospital in Portland, Maine Medical Center, and as the office nurse for Dr. Pawle in Falmouth, and finally as an instructor at Westbrook College (University of New England) where she taught aides and orderlies. After many years nursing, Nan and two of her close friends, founded Hors D’oeuvres Unlimited and they successfully catered many events in the Portland area for 15 years.

Nan and Paul raised four children, another one of her great prides. When the kids were young she was a Girl Scout leader, a room-mother and a consummate supporter for her kids’ sporting, music, and school activities. Summers were spent camping in the family’s camper at Sebago Basin. Many gatherings with family friends including all the kids and adults were jokingly called MFOs (mandatory family outings) and were enjoyed by all. When the children were grown and the family grew with grandchildren, family reunions in Jackson, N.H. were a yearly occurrence with so much food, love, and laughs.

Throughout the years, Nan took piano lessons alongside one or two of her children. She continued playing throughout her life and each time she played she ended with “God Bless America”.

After retirement, Nan and Paul spent winter months in Madeira Beach, Fla. and summers in Portland. They traveled throughout the U.S., London, Budapest, Germany, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Ireland and Sweden. They enjoyed spending time with friends throughout the years.

Nan is survived by her four children and their spouses, Michael and Terry Desmond of Windham, Kathi and Craig Nickerson of Portland, Jenny and Ed Wojenski of Keene, N.H. and Susy Desmond and Stacey Kiely of Mansfield, Mass. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jon Desmond (Kayla), Chris Desmond (Miranda), Matt Desmond (Brooke), and Alexandra (Jeff) and Anna Wojenski; great-grandchildren, Jack and Tommy Desmond, Audrey and Theo Desmond, Nolan Desmond and Addison Perkins. She is also survived by her cousin, Dexter Earley and his wife Gloria.

Services will be private.

