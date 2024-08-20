The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, taking another pitcher out of their depleted rotation.

Eflin was scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets. But Manager Brandon Hyde said Eflin felt some shoulder soreness after he pitched six effective innings in a 5-1 victory over Boston on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old Eflin is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts since he was acquired in a July 26 trade with Tampa Bay.

Hyde said he was hopeful that Eflin would only require a minimum stint on the injured list.

“He’s been great for us,” Hyde said. “Hopefully we’ll have him in September.”

Hyde said ace Corbin Burnes, who pitched on Friday, won’t start on Wednesday.

“Everything’s in play for (Wednesday),” Hyde said. “Not really sure at this point.”

To replace Eflin, the Orioles recalled rookie left-hander Cade Povich from Triple-A Norfolk. Povich has made nine starts for Baltimore, including Saturday when he gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings against the Red Sox.

Eflin is the sixth Orioles starter to hit the injured list. Burnes is the only member of the Opening-Day rotation to remain on the big league roster all season.

Last season, five pitchers made at least 20 starts for the Orioles, who went 101-61 while winning the AL East for the first time since 2014.

“We got pretty fortunate the last couple years,” Hyde said. “This year, we’re getting hit with the injury bug a little bit. It happens. We’ve just got to keep going. Games aren’t going to stop (to) wait for guys. We have to have guys step up.”

BRAVES: Atlanta signed infielder Gio Urshela after placing third baseman Austin Riley on the injured list with a broken hand.

The 32-year-old Urshela batted .243 with five homers and 37 RBI for the Detroit Tigers before he was released on Sunday.

The Braves quickly scooped him up, deciding he was the best available option with Riley expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season after being struck in the right hand by a pitch. The timetable for his recovery is six to eight weeks.

Urshela’s best season came in 2019, when he batted .314 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs for the New York Yankees. He has two other seasons with double-figure homers, and the Braves are hoping he can add a bit of punch to their depleted lineup.

CARDINALS: St. Louis released veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford and reinstated infielder Matt Carpenter from the injured list.

Crawford, a four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star in 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, hit .169 with a homer and four RBI in 80 plate appearances for the Cardinals this season. He last played on Aug. 10.

ANGELS: Johnny Cueto will be back on a big league mound on Wednesday night when Los Angeles concludes its three-game series with the Kansas City Royals, whom the 38-year-old pitcher helped to carry to a World Series title nearly a decade ago.

Angels Manager Ron Washington said before Tuesday night’s game that Cueto was being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to make the start. He has not pitched in the majors since last September, when he finished a disappointing season for Miami.

The Angels needed some help in the rotation after placing Jose Soriano on the injured list with arm fatigue and losing Patrick Sandoval to surgery on his elbow earlier in the year. Carson Fulmer, rookie Jack Kochanowicz and Griffin Canning have filled out the rotation along with Tyler Anderson, who got the start in Kansas City on Tuesday night.

