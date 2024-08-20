The proposed site of a new passenger train station in Portland would be across from the Metro bus headquarters on St. John Street and connect to Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s campus on the Fore River Parkway.

The new location would shave 15 minutes off Amtrak Downeaster’s northbound and southbound trips – time now spent moving the train on and off a branch of the CSX main line to reach the existing station at the Portland Transportation Center at Thompson’s Point.

Eliminating 20 train movements daily along the spur would save nearly $1 million in labor and fuel costs annually, while also improving access to and reliability of the Downeaster, according to the latest proposal for a new station.

It’s unclear how many private properties along St. John Street would have to be purchased or taken by eminent domain for the project, or whether the site would satisfy growing parking demand at the transportation center that Downeaster officials hope to address.

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, which operates the Downeaster, is seeking public comment on the chosen location and conceptual plan through Aug. 27.

The future site, chosen in June by the authority’s board of directors, is located just south of the spur, which would allow the train to remain on the mainline when traveling between Brunswick and Boston.

Selected from three possible sites along St. John Street, it also meets the authority’s goals to improve access to vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle connections, public transit, train maintenance and additional rail service, according to the proposal.

“This site provides the most opportunity and flexibility for train operations,” Patricia Quinn, executive director of the authority, said in a phone interview Monday. “It also really maximizes connectivity for rail access and mobility.”

Two other sites considered were further north along St. John Street, on either side of Congress Street. One was adjacent to the Cumberland County Jail and a strip mall that replaced the Union Station complex, which was torn down in 1961. The other site was on the west side of the main line tracks, behind McDonald’s, Amato’s and other businesses between Congress Street and Park Avenue.

MaineHealth had a variety of safety concerns about the potential impact of moving the station near the strip mall, according to the proposal. Northern Light Mercy said it would “work collaboratively to explore options” for the preferred site “that can be mutually beneficial as long as the integrity of our campus and the safety of our employees and patients are preserved.”

The proposal for a new station, including an architect’s conceptual rendering and a form to submit feedback, is posted on the authority’s website at nnepra.com/project/portland-station-relocation.

Next steps in the planning process include developing preliminary engineering and environmental compliance plans and a cost estimate for the project; and seeking federal funding and non-federal matching funds for final design and construction.

Quinn has said previously that a new train station and platforms would cost $25 million to $30 million and could be completed within five years.

How many or which properties along St. John Street would have to be purchased or taken by eminent domain is unknown, Quinn said. The project area hasn’t been surveyed, but property owners who would be affected have been notified, she said.

“We’re very early in the process,” she said. “We haven’t begun negotiations.”

Also unknown is whether the preferred site would satisfy the authority’s goal to provide 105 parking spaces at the new station, Quinn said.

According to the proposal, the new station would include adjacent parking with a circulation area for passenger drop off and pick up.

ONLY A TWO-MINUTE STOP

It also would include two boarding platforms – one on each side of the main line tracks – within the railroad right of way; a federally compliant accessible pedestrian bridge over the tracks; and a 750-square-foot, climate-controlled passenger waiting area with ticketing and restrooms.

“A main line station with double platforms would only require a two-minute station stop,” the proposal states.

Based on the concept plan, the station, platforms and pedestrian bridge would be built across the tracks just beyond the Tyson Foods plant at 54 St. John St.

Parking for the station would extend north along St. John Street where several small businesses now stand, including a food truck company, a dog day care and a construction company. Ferguson Plumbing Supply, 172 St. John St., the Eagles Club, 184 St. John St., and MaineHealth’s adjacent parking garage wouldn’t be affected by the proposal as shown.

A three-story house at 158 St. John St. is already for sale. Built in 1915, it’s a two-unit, commercial-residential property listed for $659,000 with Locations Real Estate Group. Owner Matthew Hock would be willing to sell “for the right price,” broker Kate Hodgson said.

Other property owners couldn’t be reached or didn’t respond to requests for interviews Monday.

The authority was established by the Maine Legislature in 1995 to oversee the restoration and running of passenger rail service from Boston to Maine. It manages day-to-day operations of the Downeaster, including budgets, contracts, marketing and customer service.

The Downeaster currently runs five round trips daily between Brunswick and Boston.

