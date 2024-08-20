The Portland Sea Dogs were held to one hit and lost to the Somerset Patriots, 1-0, on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field in Portland.
Nathan Hickey had a leadoff single in the bottom of the second inning for Portland’s only hit.
Hunter Dobbins pitched six scoreless innings for the Sea Dogs. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked one. Juan Daniel Encarnacion allowed one run in three innings. He allowed five hits, struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.
Elijah Dunham hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to give Somerset the lead.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.