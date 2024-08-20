The Portland Sea Dogs were held to one hit and lost to the Somerset Patriots, 1-0, on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Nathan Hickey had a leadoff single in the bottom of the second inning for Portland’s only hit.

Hunter Dobbins pitched six scoreless innings for the Sea Dogs. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked one. Juan Daniel Encarnacion allowed one run in three innings. He allowed five hits, struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.

Elijah Dunham hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to give Somerset the lead.

