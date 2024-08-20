Toxic foam has appeared in a pond near the site of a chemical spill at Brunswick Landing, sparking concerns of spreading contamination.

Firefighting foam has been building up in Picnic Pond since Monday, when 1,600 gallons of AFFF — a foam used in fire suppression systems — were released by a malfunctioning fire system at Hangar 4. Brunswick Town Hall said that it was waiting to receive a report from the Department of Environmental Protection and did not comment further on the appearance of foam in the pond. Locals shared photos of the foam building up on the surface of Picnic Pond.

At the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust office on Neptune Drive, Executive Director Steve Walker said foam was billowing out of the pond.

“I got to work about 8:30 this morning, and the shoreline of Picnic Pond looked like someone had taken a huge bubble bath,” he said.

Walker walked down to the water and found a big black pipe that looked like it was connected to the storm drainage system pumping out foam into the pond. He said foam went airborne later in the morning and, around noon, a glob of foam landed on his windshield as he was driving, more than half a mile from his office.

He said that one person came down to inspect the pond around 1 p.m., but a cleanup crew did not arrive until 3 p.m. and left not long after. He said the mess has not yet been cleaned up and foam is still blowing around.

Walker said that neither the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority — the entity that owns Hangar 4 — nor any other authority has contacted his business about the spill or the pond.

“Typically MRRA gives notices to all the employers on the base, and here it is 36 hours later and we still haven’t been notified,” Walker said. He said notices for things like road closures or otherwise are typically sent to businesses via email.

MRRA confirmed at a Brunswick Town Council meeting on Monday that the only notices it sent out about the spill were a few posts made on its website.

The development comes after a tense Monday night town meeting, in which Fire Chief Ken Brillant briefed town councilors on the spill. Representatives from the Restoration Advisory Board (RAB), an entity that oversees environmental cleanup efforts at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, and residents also presented concerns about spreading contamination.

MRRA Executive Director Kristine Logan, who attended the meeting via Zoom, said the incident was the organization’s “worst nightmare” and that it had been working with third parties to find an alternative to the foaming solution that was stored at Hangar 4.

Suzanne Johnson, co-chair of RAB, questioned MRRA’s handling of the dangerous chemicals and called on the Town Council to act and safeguard its residents by making them aware of the situation.

The council ultimately passed a resolution calling on MRRA to improve communications with residents and increase reporting about the incident to the council. No specifics of how communications would improve were decided.

As of Tuesday afternoon, MRRA had revealed no new developments about the spill. Logan could not immediately be reached for comment.

Monitoring contamination after the spill

The Brunswick Sewer District said that while it was monitoring systems, it has no process to treat PFAS, and the contaminant will have to go through the standard treatment process. This process entails a separating solids and liquids, sending solids to a landfill, and liquids into the Androscoggin River.

“We don’t know exactly how much PFAS goes out with the water and how much goes with the solids when we separate them,” said Sewer District General Manager Rob Tontau. “But, based on testing that we’ve done in the past, [it’s] probably roughly 50-50.”

Treating PFAS, he said, requires advanced technology that the Sewer District can’t afford at the moment. He added that the district is not required to test for, monitor or treat PFAS.

“The key is to stop it at the source,” Tontau said.

The Brunswick & Topsham Water Department said it increased monitoring of its aquifer on Monday. Genera Manager Craig Douglas said that foam is unlikely to get into its water supply but, in a-worst case scenario, that it would detect contaminants long before they reach drinking water.

Tom Farrell of the Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department said his department is in close contact with the agencies involved in the cleanup and that no health hazards or warnings that would prompt the department to take action have been reported.

Ed Friedman of Friends of Merrymeeting Bay, an organization that works to protect the large freshwater bay in Brunswick, said that the organization has regularly tested around the Landing and noticed contamination issues for a while.

“This is just a [symptom] of poor management and a lot of PFAS on the base,” Friedman said. He said the recent spill at Brunswick Landing made the contamination issues of the former base “worse than ever.”

The DEP and Brunswick Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story will be updated.

