Video of Thompson’s Point concertgoers helping a stranger search for her missing earring after a Lake Street Dive show on Saturday is going viral as a spontaneous show of human kindness.

The 46-second video of the feel-good moment, which has more than 6.6 million views on Instagram and was featured Tuesday morning on the “Today” show shows more than a dozen people joining in on the search, forming a line along the road and using their cellphones as flashlights to scour the pavement.

“If that doesn’t restore your faith in humanity, I don’t know what will,” narrates Emma Hughes, the Brunswick resident who shot the video and posted it as a Reel on her Instagram account, The Maine Nanny, which has more than 23,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Hughes (@themainenanny)

The clip was featured on the “Today” show on NBC on Tuesday morning during its “Hoda’s Morning Boost” segment. Host Hoda Kotb narrated as the footage was shown.

“This is just basic kindness, this boost,” she said, adding that it didn’t matter the jewelry was never found.

The woman who lost the earring, which she said belonged to her grandmother, is briefly featured in the clip, but Hughes doesn’t know her name.

Hughes, who works as a newborn care specialist and postpartum doula, said she was initially part of the search party before she started to film.

“I love to spread joy throughout the world, and it seemed like a really wholesome moment,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

At one point, Hughes turned the camera on herself. “I love humans so much sometimes.”

Hughes said she is thankful for the display of kindness she witnessed.

“It was one of those ‘very happy to be a human, very happy to be alive’ little moments.”

Lake Street Dive played sold-out shows on Saturday and Sunday night at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

