Next month, Windham residents will be dealing with their trash and recycling a little differently.

Casella will begin picking up waste curbside with an automated side-load truck starting Sept. 9, according to a town newsletter. This will require residents to use special town-provided receptacles and no longer use blue trash bags they have been using. Bags will be used until Sept. 9 and those with extra bags after that can return them to the town for a refund.

The town is providing residents with two 64-gallon carts, black for trash and blue for recyclable material. In some cases residents can request 48-gallon carts. Delivery began Aug. 19. Homeowners do not need to be home for carts to be delivered. Information packets will be included with carts to show how to position carts and other information.

Some pickup dates and locations to place waste may be changed to increase efficiency.

Most private roads will not experience any significant changes, but some will. Those may include having to place all carts in a designated location or on one side of the road. Residents will be advised of the changes prior to the service starting.

Single-family homes and complexes of up to four units are included in the program. Residences with five or more units are considered commercial and do not qualify for town-provided curbside pickup.

Trash must be bagged when placed in receptacles. When automated pickup begins, Casella will no longer collect waste that is left outside of a cart.

Bins and cans currently in use will be accepted at the Public Works Department for disposal.

Fore more information, contact Public Works at 892-1909 or email jmlegere@windhammaine.us, or go to the latest news at windhammaine.us.

