Celebrate the last day of summer vacation with the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and Bath at Play with an ice cream social at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2. The community is invited to the Local Garden at 63 Lemon St. where KELT will be unveiling a brand new reading nook for neighborhood kids to enjoy a community garden.

A wooden hobbit house built by Maine makers Wooden Wonders now lives at the Local Garden. Bath at Play has contributed a matching free little library, with reading choices donated by local authors and supporters. The house is placed among 42 raised beds, in wich volunteers have grown organic produce for food-insecure families in Bath for over a decade.

Suggested $5 donation to support the garden and for an ice cream truck on-site. Grab an ice cream, explore the hobbit house, read a book in the garden and let the kids revel in the final hours of summer freedom.

This is a light rain or shine event, and registration is strongly encouraged at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events/2024-local-social.

