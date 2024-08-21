I initially felt a compelling need to write about the very real and very frightening dangers of a Trump presidency. As I sit here, however, I am actively choosing not to think about Trump – and focus my attention on the very new landscape in front of us.
We now have Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz at the top of the Democratic ticket, and what a breath of fresh air that is! Let us savor the moment. Two leaders who exude confidence, competence and decency. Let me underline “decency.” And, they are smiling (how refreshing is that?) and giving voice to hope and, might I add, joy. Not being crushed by the negativity, anger, vengeance and divisiveness that has permeated everything, but going forth with confidence, clarity, assertiveness and “pizzazz.” Proudly proclaiming their own narrative, rather than being on the defense.
Let us savor this for now, and work our butts off to make sure they prevail in November.
Alan Blum
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.