I initially felt a compelling need to write about the very real and very frightening dangers of a Trump presidency. As I sit here, however, I am actively choosing not to think about Trump – and focus my attention on the very new landscape in front of us.

We now have Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz at the top of the Democratic ticket, and what a breath of fresh air that is! Let us savor the moment. Two leaders who exude confidence, competence and decency. Let me underline “decency.” And, they are smiling (how refreshing is that?) and giving voice to hope and, might I add, joy. Not being crushed by the negativity, anger, vengeance and divisiveness that has permeated everything, but going forth with confidence, clarity, assertiveness and “pizzazz.” Proudly proclaiming their own narrative, rather than being on the defense.

Let us savor this for now, and work our butts off to make sure they prevail in November.

Alan Blum

Harpswell

