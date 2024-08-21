Mid Coast Hospital is hosting its 31st Annual Golf Fore! Health Tournament on Sept. 4 at the Brunswick Golf Club. The funding raised from the event will benefit the hospital’s Center for Community Health & Wellness. The center, located at 329 Maine St. in Brunswick, helps patients learn how to prevent and manage chronic diseases, improve their daily life and enhance their general well-being.

The center has drawn donations and support from many local businesses inspired by its impact, including Norway Savings Bank, which most recently donated $1,500 and is one of the sponsors of the golf tournament.

“It really is amazing when you look at the list of classes and events promoting positive and healthy steps in the lives of community members,” Dan Walsh, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank, said of the community health center in a prepared release. “Plus, the exercise programs for walking, running and swimming help increase physical activity to improve the quality of life for participants.”

Team donation tiers to register for the tournament range from $300-$7,500. Registration begins at 9 a.m. on Sept. 4 at the golf club, 165 River Road, with play starting at 10 a.m. After play concludes, there will be a buffet dinner, awards ceremony and raffle drawing. Contests during the tournament include hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive and straightest drive, putting contest, betting hole, and raffle plus 50/50.

For further details about the tournament or to register, call 373-6064 or visit midcoasthealth.com/golf.

For more information about the Center for Community Health & Wellness, including ways to offer additional assistance, visit mainehealth.org/mid-coast-hospital/community-health.

