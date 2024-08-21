Join Louisa Crane of Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District for a one-hour walk to identify invasive plants around Rockland, departing from the Rockland Public Library lawn at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Walk and talk participants will be guided on a walking tour of Rockland and will learn how to identify, prevent and remove invasive plants along the way. Invasive plants can increase erosion, reduce the capacity of a natural area to absorb rainwater (increasing runoff) and interfere with pollinator food sources.

Learn more about how to help support our pollinators at rocklandmaine.gov/pollinators.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
rockland maine, Times Record, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles