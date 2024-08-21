Join Louisa Crane of Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District for a one-hour walk to identify invasive plants around Rockland, departing from the Rockland Public Library lawn at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Walk and talk participants will be guided on a walking tour of Rockland and will learn how to identify, prevent and remove invasive plants along the way. Invasive plants can increase erosion, reduce the capacity of a natural area to absorb rainwater (increasing runoff) and interfere with pollinator food sources.
Learn more about how to help support our pollinators at rocklandmaine.gov/pollinators.
