HOUSTON — Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela doubled twice with two RBI and fellow rookie David Hamilton added a solo homer in the ninth inning to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Rafaela’s first double off Justin Verlander (3-3) gave Boston a 2-1 lead in the second inning. He drove in another run with a double with two outs in the seventh.

“Those two RBIs right there with two outs were huge for the team,” Rafaela said.

Manager Alex Cora raved about the rookie.

“He’s been putting up good at-bats for two months already,” Cora said. “In the biggest moments, he’s able to slow it down. He’s doing a lot of good things.”

Hamilton’s home run to right field off Seth Martinez made it 4-1 with two outs in the ninth.

The Red Sox, who were swept by the AL West-leading Astros at home earlier this month, won this series after getting a 6-5 victory Tuesday night.

They wrap up a road trip that started with four games in Baltimore with a 4-3 record.

“As a team, that says a lot,” Rafaela said. “We can compete with the best teams in the game …”

Alex Bregman hit his first career leadoff home run in his return to the lineup after missing five games with a swollen right elbow. But the Astros struggled at the plate the rest of the day, going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position after finishing 0 for 8 Tuesday.

Bregman was batting first for just the third time this season with Jose Altuve getting a rare day, off.

Verlander allowed four hits and two runs with six strikeouts in five innings in his first start since June 9. The 41-year-old, who was out because of stiffness in his neck, threw 76 pitches after tossing 57 in his second rehabilitation start Thursday.

“I felt good,” Verlander said. “I felt like the stuff was pretty good, and as the game went along, the location started to hone in and the mechanics felt good. So I was happy about it.”

Red Sox starter Cooper Criswell permitted four hits and a run in 4 2/3 innings. Josh Winckowski (4-1) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win, and Chris Martin struck out one in the ninth for his first save.

The Astros had a chance to take the lead when Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubón hit back-to-back singles with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, Both moved up a base on a wild pitch by Greg Weissert.

Pinch-hitter Jon Singleton struck out before pinch-hitter Trey Cabbage walked to load the bases. Bregman was retired on a foul ball Wilyer Abreu caught in foul territory before Weissert was replaced by Brennan Bernardino. He struck out Yordan Alvarez on an outside pitch to end the threat and cause a frustrated Alvarez to toss his bat.

Jarren Duran, who went 4 for 4 Tuesday night, led off with a double before scoring on a one-out single by Triston Casas to put the Red Sox up early.

Connor Wong was on first with two outs in the second when Rafaela doubled off the wall in left field to put Boston back on top, 2-1.

Masataka Yoshida singled to start the seventh and stole second base with one out. There were two outs in the inning when Rafaela doubled on a line drive to the left-field corner to score Yoshida and make it 3-1.

NOTES: Martinez was sent to Triple-A Sugar Land after Tuesday night’s game to make room for Verlander on the roster. But he was recalled before Wednesday’s game after right-hander Kaleb Ort was placed on the paternity list.

