BASKETBALL

Al Attles, a Hall of Famer who coached the 1975 NBA champion Warriors and spent more than six decades with the organization as a player, general manager and most recently team ambassador, has died. He was 87.

The Warriors announced Wednesday that Attles died in his East Bay home a day earlier, surrounded by family. The team did not disclose a cause of death.

Nicknamed “The Destroyer” for his physical style of play, Attles was selected in the fifth round of the 1960 draft when the Warriors were in Philadelphia. He remained employed by the franchise until his death, with his 64-year stint the longest with a single franchise for one person in league history.

Attles was one of the first Black head coaches in the NBA, and a witness to some of the greatest games spanning different eras, including scoring 17 points in Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game for the Warriors in 1962.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The union representing the Dartmouth men’s basketball team filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the Ivy League school because it has refused to negotiate with the players on a collective bargaining agreement.

Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some other workers at Dartmouth, said the failure to bargain was a violation of both labor law and the school’s own code of ethics.

A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled in March that Dartmouth men’s basketball players were employees of the school, clearing the way for them to unionize. The players then voted 13-2 to join SEIU Local 560.

Dartmouth responded by announcing that it would not bargain with the players – a tactic designed to force the case into court in the hopes that a federal judge would overturn the NLRB decision.

FOOTBALL: Sacred Heart and Merrimack announced that they will play for the Yankee Conference title on Nov. 16, reviving the brand of the old New England-based league that included UMaine and stretched down the East Coast before folding in 1996.

Sacred Heart, based in Fairlfield, Connecticut, and Merrimack, based in North Andover, Massachusetts, compete as independents in Division I’s second tier, the Championship Subdivision. Both were in the Northeast Conference through last season, before deciding to join the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which does not sponsor football.

BASEBALL

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC: The United States will face Mexico, Italy and Britain in the first round of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, Major League Baseball and the players’ association said.

Puerto Rico will play Cuba, Panama and Canada in Group A at San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Defending champion Japan will meet Australia, South Korea and the Czech Republic in Group C at the Tokyo Dome, and the Dominican Republic will face Venezuela, the Netherlands and Israel in Group D at Miami’s LoanDepot park.

Each five-nation group also will include a nation that emerges from qualifying, which will be held next February and March.

SOCCER

GERMANY: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he is retiring from the national team after 15 years and 124 games.

Neuer, 38, made his debut for Germany in 2009 and won the World Cup in 2014. His last game for the national team was a 2-1 extra-time loss to Spain in the quarterfinals at Euro 2024.

TENNIS

VONDROUSOVA INJURED: Marketa Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in 2023, had an operation on her left shoulder, she wrote in a social media post.

The 25-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic hasn’t competed since a first-round exit at Wimbledon on July 2. Vondrousova was eliminated 6-4, 6-2 by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Centre Court, becoming the first defending women’s champion since 1994 to lose her opening match at Wimbledon.

