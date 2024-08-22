The Bowdoinham Community School will close part of its building after officials found trace amounts of asbestos in the attic insulation, the district said in a letter to families.

Small amounts of asbestos were found in the original section of the building, which was built in the 1950s, MSAD 75 Superintendent Heidi O’Leary wrote in a community letter last week. She said, however, that air quality tests all came back “good,” meaning the district is not concerned about previous exposures.

To avoid students, staff and families coming into contact with the toxic material, the original building will be closed for the beginning of the school year, O’Leary said. She added that sections on the ends of the building have been “confirmed safe for use,” and Principal Chris Lajoie is working on a plan to relocate classrooms.

“We understand that these changes may cause some inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation,” O’Leary said in the letter. “Our goal is to ensure a safe learning environment while minimizing disruptions to our students’ education.”

The school hosts 36 employees and about 170 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Classes begin Sept. 3 for most students at Bowdoinham Community School, according to the district’s calendar. The kindergarteners’ first day is Sept. 4.

