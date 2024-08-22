<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris will look to introduce herself to voters, lay out her vision for the country and prosecute her case against Republican Donald Trump Thursday night as she accepts her party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

Harris’ address in Chicago caps a whirlwind eight weeks in American politics and manifests the stunning reversal of Democratic fortunes just 75 days until Election Day. Party leaders, who had publicly despaired over President Biden’s candidacy after his disastrous debate against Trump, were jubilant both at the historic nature of Harris’ candidacy and their buoyed hopes for this November.

Harris will be the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to accept the Democratic nomination. And when she takes the stage, she will be looking out across a sea of female delegates and Democratic supporters wearing white – the color of women’s suffrage – the movement that culminated with American women securing the right to vote in 1920.

Just a month after Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her to replace him atop the Democratic ticket, Harris will look to make the most of her chance to define herself to voters on her own terms before an audience of millions.

Harris will share her background rising from a middle-class family to protect others as a prosecutor, contrast her “optimistic” vision with Trump’s “dark” agenda and evoke a sense of patriotism, according to a campaign official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive speech preparations.

Harris spoke briefly to the convention on Monday, when she thanked Biden and celebrated his record as president, and again on Tuesday, when the beginning of her rally in Milwaukee was streamed into the convention hall after Democrats reaffirmed their nomination of her with a state-by-state roll call.

Among others who will speak before Harris on Thursday are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, civil rights leader Al Sharpton and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Former Reps. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who has bucked his party to oppose Trump, and Gabby Giffords, the Arizona Democrat who was nearly killed in a mass shooting in 2011, are also scheduled to speak. The singer Pink is slated to perform.

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, will be the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to accept a major party’s presidential nomination. If elected, she would be the first female U.S. president. She’ll speak a day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her choice for running mate, thanked the packed Chicago arena for “ bringing the joy ” to the election.

Despite Harris’ prominence as vice president, she’s spent four years in Biden’s shadow, leaving some Americans unclear on her personal history and her political vision for the country.

Republicans have raced to fill in the gaps, accusing Harris of being a “communist” and “dangerously liberal.” Trump has also targeted her race, while his running mate JD Vance describes her as a “chameleon.”

Harris’ team has emphasized her law enforcement background, including her time as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general. She was later elected to the U.S. Senate and sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Her campaign imploded that year before a single primary vote was cast, but Biden chose her as his running mate, catapulting her to the national stage.

Although Harris initially struggled as vice president, her reputation grew when she became the administration’s leading advocate for abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats harnessed anger over the decision to stem their losses in the last midterm elections.

When Biden stumbled in his debate with Trump in June, Harris defended him until he decided to drop out of the race. With the help of his endorsement, she swiftly unified the Democratic Party behind her candidacy, resetting a presidential race that Trump had appeared on track to win.

“We know what we’re dealing with in this moment,” Harris said this week in Milwaukee. “And we must remember – as the generations of Americans before us who led the fight for freedom – the baton is now in our hands.”

Associated Press writers Chris Megerian in Washington and JJ Cooper in Phoenix contributed.

