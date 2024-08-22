Make no bones about it, it’s going to be a great weekend, starting with Jurassic Quest at Cross Insurance Arena. Animatronic dinosaurs will delight the kids, who will also get a kick out of digging for fossils and riding on a baby dino. Another option in our weekly roundup is “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at the Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick.

For an even sweeter experience, we’re sending you candy shopping. We’ve shined a light on five shops with something extra to offer and created a nifty guide of 18 to look you can find all around southern Maine and the Midcoast. From giant shops like Sweetz & More in Wiscasset to charming places like the Granite Hall Store in Round Pond, there’s a candy shop out there calling your name.

Should your sweets-seeking adventure bring you to Wiscasset, we clue you into several other things to do in town, including car races at the Wiscasset Speedway.

Want to hit breakfast right out of the park? Make your way to Brunswick for an egg and cheese sandwich from Dutchman’s Wood-Fired Bagels. We’re particularly partial to the one with pork roll and bodega sauce. Your taste buds can thank us later.

Farther south in Wells, check out “Life Forms,” a women’s sculpture collective at the Corey Daniels Gallery. You’ll see works by about a dozen artists as you make your way through the exhibit.

For some Sunday afternoon live tunes, head to Memorial Park in Freeport at 3 p.m. for a free performance by Country Current. The band is the only U.S. Navy country/bluegrass ensemble, and the show should be a foot-stomping good time.

