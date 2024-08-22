Brunswick residents who live in condominiums can’t control what gets sprayed on land under common ownership, but some want more say over how their lawns look and what goes on them.

“Pesticides are meant to kill pests, but it’s hard to design a process that only kills what it’s supposed to,” said Sewall, a resident of Botany Place, which still uses chemical pesticides. “One of the most contentious debates is whether or not to transition to a more organic, preferably regenerative, approach to lawn care without losing the coveted aesthetic and property value.”

Sewall is a proponent of regenerative permaculture, the philosophy of working with the environment instead of against it.

Some housing communities have already made shifts, like Thornton Oaks — using organic fertilizer for the first time this summer — and Highland Green — offering residents the option of growing their grass longer or planting native plants. And now, the movement to “tread lightly” has even caught on at the town level.

Highland Green

As a cooperative form of ownership, the residents at Highland Green are shareholders, meaning they play a role in the governing decisions, including lawn care.

Residents can join Green Steps, a group that meets once a week and examines ways Highland Green can uphold a more sustainable lawn ethic. For instance, switching to mulch mowing in recent years, instead of disposing of clippings, has reduced the need for fertilizer.

Advertisement

Director of Operations Bob Rocheleau noted that while most homes on the property don’t have large, rolling lawns, residents with green thumbs have still turned to raised plant beds and low-impact landscaping. Roughly 30% of the 240 residents have chosen to opt out of lawn treatment, a choice for those interested in rewilding who don’t want pesticides sprayed on their property.

“We have residents from over 40 states, many of whom had a long career in environmental work before retiring,” said Rocheleau. “To that point, other parts of the U.S. have different native plants. Our grounds committee makes a point to educate new residents on what pollinator plants work best in this habitat type.”

During the most recent contract with Turf Tamers, a Lisbon Falls-based landscaper, the contractors switched to water-insoluble treatment to prevent chemicals from spreading into the Cathance River after a storm. Unlike amino acids, which leach rapidly, the new product contains bone meal, which breaks down slowly.

Thornton Oaks

Like Highland Green, Thornton Oaks residents also have a say in their lawn management. The Maintenance Advisory Group (MAG) is made up of 10 residents – five from the 100-unit apartment building and five from the 50 duplex cottages on the back end of the property.

In January, MAG began considering organic fertilizer. After opening the discussion to public debate, a new contract with the Turf Doctor was signed in April to roll out a more eco-friendly option.

Ryan Miller, a specialist at the Turf Doctor, said the new “8-0-4 fertilizer” is a certified organic blend crafted from aerobically composted chicken litter, green waste compost and feather meal fortified with potash sulfate. The mix is intended to enhance soil structure, water retention, and microbial activity while promoting a healthy ecosystem, he said—plus, it’s safe for pets.

Advertisement

“In the past, people tried to opt out for environmental reasons of their pets’ safety,” said Tim May, facilities manager at Thortnon Oaks. “This new fertilizer is water-insoluble, resists flooding the watershed, and is animal-friendly. We hope this will bring relief to previous concerns.”

Thornton Oaks treats roughly 6acres of common ground: cottage lawns and first-floor apartment patios. It also maintains a community garden for residents of second—to fourth-floor apartments, where they can plant herbs, vegetables and flowers.

“It’s nothing impressive, but it makes a difference,” said May. “We do very little upkeep. Our residents value the places where they can connect to nature.”

Anticipating an ordinance

Town Arborist Dennis Wilson praised local condominiums’ efforts to allow for rewilding.

“This [ordinance] will greatly benefit Brunswick and its ecosystem,” said Wilson. “Reducing chemical leaching through the soil will support not just trees but all sorts of vegetation, insects, and wildlife that rely on the landscape for nesting and foraging. Not to mention the local shellfish population.”

According to Wilson, town trees are most affected by brown-tail moth, emerald ash borer, Dutch elm disease and hemlock woolly adelgid. The town’s current ordinance permits treatment listed on the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI). Still, there’s no option but to resort to synthetic pesticides when there is a “large-scale issue.”

“I always look for an organic approach or less harmful chemicals if possible,” said Wilson. “When an instance is non-abundant, I ask for a waiver to manage pesticides on a narrow scope. It will take some time to relearn how to manage invasive treatments with organic fertilizer, but it will yield positive results, and the goal is to ween off pesticides.”

Copy the Story Link