A recent op-ed in the Portland Press Herald criticized the Maine Department of Education and its commissioner for focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) at its annual conference (“Maine’s Education Dept. should not be stirring fear of AI,” Aug. 16). The focus, it stated, was a rebuke of traditional education such as “literacy, numeracy, knowledge and wisdom.”

This is a false premise. It is not an either/or situation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Valerie Landry, a former Maine Commissioner of Labor, is an Ocean Park resident.

AI, and more specifically, Generative AI (GenAI) is upon us. It will result in profound changes in the way students learn, teachers teach and organizations function. It will also change our economy profoundly.

GenAI is not a discrete tool that we can choose to ignore. It is technology able to learn, adapt, apply knowledge and create content in a wide range of domains from speech, to text, to software code, to music, to much more. We must be prepared to use it well and wisely. And we have no time to waste.

The criticism of the department also is somewhat ironic. Government is often criticized – and rightly so – for thinking short-term. We need leaders who look ahead and chart a systematic path to achieve results.

That is precisely what Commissioner Pender Makin is doing. It is a much-needed approach, crucial to preparing all Maine students to thrive in this rapidly changing world.

In 2000, then-Gov. Angus King proposed equipping students with laptops. Although praised by many, critics pushed back hard. Laptops, some said, were superfluous, potentially dangerous, less important than other priorities, out of touch, and of no benefit to overburdened teachers. Gov. King, however, was looking beyond the immediate to position Maine for success. He emphasized that the initiative was about learning, not technology. He was right.

From hunter-gatherers to the Agricultural Age to the Industrial Age to the Information Age, human society has undergone transformative changes. Although the Information Age dawned just 50 years ago, it is difficult today to imagine a world without computers or the internet.

GenAI is another major transformation. It is coming fast. Our public educational institutions – both primary and secondary – must be prepared. Why? Because we – the citizenry – need to be prepared and we rely on them to help us.

Neither the Maine Department of Education, nor the state of Maine can control the impact of GenAI on people and organizations in our state. That impact is externally driven. They can, however, prepare teachers and students of all ages, and public institutions, to capitalize on the technology in ways that are beneficial.

The piece describes the Department of Education as “willing to abandon tried and true educational methods and metrics for new-age platitudes and futurist fantasies.” While a degree of skepticism is understandable, GenAI is neither a new-age platitude or a futuristic fantasy. Rather, it will open the door for more students – with a wide range of abilities – to excel as their learning experiences become more individualized and effective.

Remember, Socrates was a critic of the written word, believing it an ineffective way of communicating knowledge.

Great content endures. Methods change.

One thing hasn’t changed. We need high-wage jobs in Maine. These jobs lift the state’s economy. They follow well-educated, skilled workers. Going forward, a well-educated workforce will require GenAI knowledge and skills. Already, some companies include this skill as a hiring prerequisite.

On this issue, public leadership is especially important. We need to ensure that all in Maine are able to participate in and benefit from the new economy. We also must be prepared to deal with the risks and problems that inevitably will come.

The Maine Department of Education and its commissioner should be commended, not criticized, for its leadership on this issue. They should stay the course in helping to prepare Maine students to succeed today and in the future.

