NEW HIRES

Courtney Holub is the new executive director of WinterKids, a Maine nonprofit that helps children stay active outside during the winter. Holub most recently was a philanthropy adviser for Good Shepherd Food Bank. She spent over a decade with New England Disabled Sports supporting inclusive access to sports and recreation.

Clearstead Trust has hired Tony Alaimo as managing director. Before joining the company, Alaimo was a vice president and senior research analyst at Spinnaker Trust. He has over 15 years of experience in wealth management and received a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Sacred Heart University.

Taro Health, a health insurance company, has hired Chris Keeler as a regional sales executive. Keeler previously was a territory manager at Bob Dale Gloves and Imports, a personal protective equipment manufacturer in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Vermont.

PROMOTION

Craig Robinson has been promoted to vice president and commercial services officer at Katahdin Trust Company. Robinson, who is based at the bank’s Scarborough branch, has more than 10 years of banking experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University.

