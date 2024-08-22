Members of the People Plus Board of Trustees donned aprons and served ice cream and sundae toppings to over 70 members at the annual People Plus ice cream social last week. At the event, People Plus honored volunteer contributions for the past year (over 400 volunteers donated over 4,300 volunteer hours to the center). Special recognition went to Teen Center Volunteer of the Year Rebecca Dorr and Board of Trustees Volunteer of the Year Terri Burgess, while the People Plus Volunteer of the Year was awarded to the entire Culinary Team that prepares monthly lunches, men’s breakfast and Monday Munchies. Thanks to all the People Plus and Brunswick Area Teen Center volunteers. For more information on activities at People Plus, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Courtesy of People Plus
