We all use cell phones, computers, telephones, e-readers, gaming systems, and other electronics. And of course these devices wear out, become obsolete, or cease to suit our needs. So what to do when upgrading to a new device or just ridding oneself of an old or broken one?

Throwing it out with the trash might be an easy solution but wastes potentially useful materials, releases toxic substances into the environment, and in some cases is illegal.

If a device is fully functional, you have various options. You might sell it yourself using an online marketing site like eBay or Facebook Marketplace, or you could sell it to one of the many companies — easily found online — which buy and resell used devices.

If you are replacing a cell phone, many manufacturers will give you credit if you trade in your old phone. Otherwise, local nonprofits like Goodwill often accept used electronics. If your device is no longer useful to anyone, you can probably recycle it thanks to Maine statute. Any person or entity selling a cell phone at retail in the state must accept used cell phones — at no charge — for recycling.

Other types of obsolete devices are covered by Maine’s product stewardship program. Manufacturers are required to underwrite the recycling of many common types of e-waste, from televisions to computer components to DVD players and more. As part of this program, local transfer stations typically accept these items, often for a lowish fee, as do Brunswick’s Graham Road Processing Facility and Topsham’s Townsend Way solid waste facility.

For those who cannot easily access these sometimes-out-of-the-way locations or prefer a different e-waste solution, Goodwill operates a cost-free recycling program for residential computers and many other electronic devices.

Whichever solution you choose, if your device contains personal information, be sure to safeguard your privacy by wiping the hard drive, performing a factory reset, or removing the SIM card.

David Conwell is a former teacher and member of Brunswick’s Sustainability Committee.

