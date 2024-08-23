Up at camp, evenings are cooler and kids from away have headed back to school. Leaves are starting their color metamorphous, and snowbirds are making dinner plans with friends down south. So, it’s time to close up camp or your summer home and ensure everything will be as it should when you throw open the curtains and pull out the Adirondack chairs next year. Update your seasonal check list with this advice from real estate expert Joe Flynn, who has a property management company alongside his brokerage.

1. ANTIFREEZE FRAME OF MIND

Keeping pipes and fixtures from freezing is the number one winter task at hand for any homeowner. Flynn recommends completely draining the water and plumbing system before shutting off the water. This includes drainpipes, toilet tanks and faucets. Be sure to leave faucets open and remove any plugs from tubs and sinks after draining. Unplug the refrigerator and empty the ice maker. The jury is out on adding antifreeze to your pipes: it’s a known toxic material that’s harmful to surface water and the ground. If everything is drained properly, you should be okay, but if you’re undecided, low-toxicity antifreeze is the better choice.

EXPERT TIP: Pack up liquid cleaning supplies to avoid an explosive mess in the spring.

2. PLAYING CAT AND MOUSE

It only takes a hole the size of a dime for your summer escape to become a winter squat for mice, bats, rodents, birds and a whole menagerie of animals looking to escape the elements. Inspect for loose clapboard, space around pipes, open chimney flues and tunneling near the foundation. Then, do an extra wipe and sweep of all cabinets, cupboards and underneath appliances for crumbs or even a kibble of pet food. Protect mattresses, cushions, linens and bedding with plastic, and include good, old-fashioned mothballs or cedar planks for woolens.

EXPERT TIP: Sometimes, you simply need a professional, and pests are often one of those times. A reputable pest control service, or professional property management company like Flynn’s can make opening day in the spring even more pleasurable.

3. SAFETY AND SECURITY

It isn’t just the woodland or seaside critters to be wary of. No matter how modest or remote your summer dwelling may be, chances are that if you love it, an uninvited human might too. Double check window latches and all locks on doors, sheds and recreational items. Don’t leave anything over season that you couldn’t bear to lose.

EXPERT TIP: Research remote monitor security systems that can withstand the elements. Check with the local police or fire departments for localized recommendations, but a trail camera or security doorbell is a common solution.

4. KEEP A ROOF OVER YOUR HEAD

If you’re comfortable climbing a ladder and have a spotter, clear the roof of all leaves and debris. Check for possible water entry points around piping, shingles and wires. What about cracks in caulking, chimney flashing and gaskets? If need be, clear out gutters to ensure there’s no clogging. If you’re afraid of heights or don’t have experience on the roof, hire a professional. Swallowing your pride is much less painful than a broken leg.

EXPERT TIP: Just like your year-round home, trimming back tree branches will reduce roof pileups, water damage and critter access.

5. DON’T FORGET TO TURN OFF THE STOVE

It seems like common sense but sometimes we forget the most basic things. After you unplug all appliances, be sure to call the gas and electric companies to shut off the flow and/or turn off any propane lines.

EXPERT TIP: Now is the time to schedule a radon test. Levels rise in the colder weather so you can make plans to mitigate in the spring.

