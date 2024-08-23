The historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor is alive with music this season, and tickets remain available for all upcoming performances, including the perfect harmonies of the singer-songwriting brother duo, The Clements Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Clements Brothers George (guitar) and Charles (upright bass) are identical twins from the heart of New England. The two have been playing and writing music together for as long as they can remember, first entering the Americana music scene in 2012 as part of the internationally touring grass-roots band, The Lonely Heartstring Band, with whom they put out two albums on Rounder Records. With their debut album as a duo, “Dandelion Breeze,” the brothers gained traction and have delighted audiences with powerful original songs and vocal harmonies only achievable by their identical voices. The concert is sponsored by Boothbay’s Cowan, Jordan, McDonald and Ireland families. Advance discounted tickets are $20 and regular tickets are $25.

Tickets for all upcoming performances are available by visiting the Opera House box office at 86 Townsend Ave. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and can be reached at 633-5159. Regular tickets are available at boothbayoperahouse.com. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

