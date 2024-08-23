New homes are under construction in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood of Scarborough, Maine. All set on almost half-acre lots, these new homes a have classic design with modern appeal. Come to an open house on Sunday, Aug, 25, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tour the neighborhood, see the progress and learn about other models. Navigate to 57 Chamberlain Road.

No construction loans are needed for these properties, yet there’s still time to personalize most details, while using a generous allowance to choose kitchen and flooring finishes including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Many other upgrades are available such as gas fireplaces, custom tile showers and heat pumps. On move-in day later this fall, you’ll simply walk into your fresh, turnkey home in a great new neighborhood.

Pleasant Hill is set between gorgeous Higgins Beach and the convenience of Route 1, and Interstate-295 and Interstate-95/Maine Turnpike. This area of Chamberlain Road is bordered by a nature preserve and a disc golf course. Downtown Portland, Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospitals, the airport and the Maine Mall are all within 15 minutes.

77 Chamberlain Road – $764,900

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,144 SF

Our most popular Wells plan, this home will be ready in 45 days. There is still time to choose some finishes. Features include a gas fireplace in the living room, a primary bedroom suite, front porch and a rear deck. The attached two-car garage will have insulated doors and openers.

69 Chamberlain Road – $744,900

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,736 SF

Ideal, single-level living can be found in the ranch plan, which can be ready in 75 days with time remaining to choose some finishes. Features include cathedral ceilings in the open kitchen, living and dining area and a rear deck. Primary bedroom suite has a low entry shower and walk-in closet. First floor laundry, too. The attached two-car garage will have insulated doors and openers.

61 Chamberlain Road – $639,900

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,478 SF

This home is to be built and can be ready in 120 days while including all your chosen finishes. Features include open plan first floor with half-bath, primary bedroom suite, a welcoming front porch and rear platform deck. The attached two-car garage will have insulated doors and openers.

57 Chamberlain Road – $859,900

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,484 SF

This home is the builder’s popular Castine Colonial plan. It is to be built and can be ready in 120 days. Features include a first-floor office/den, primary bedroom suite with private bathroom and expansive walk-in closet. All other bedrooms have extra-large closets and second floor laundry.

These properties are represented by Jeff Walker of Walker Team Real Estate, powered by EXP Realty.

Contact Jeff by email at jeffwalkersells@gmail.com or call/text at 207-749-2802.

Copy the Story Link