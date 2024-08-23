Sometimes you just want to laugh out loud.

Or maybe you’re in the mood to sing along to the songs of your youth. Or when all else fails, you just feel like rockin’ out.

No matter how you’re feeling, you’ll likely be able to satisfy the craving this fall at concert venues across Maine. The pop music acts, comedians and musicals coming here in the next few months will give you plenty of ways to indulge your entertainment whims.

Here are a few suggestions for some shows to catch this fall, depending on your mood.

GLORY DAYS

It’s just human nature to want to revisit your youth, and listening to music is a powerful way to do that. It’s almost as powerful as a “Runaway Train,” which is a Grammy-winning hit from the early 1990s by Soul Asylum. The band is playing Portland’s State Theatre on Oct. 31, with The Juliana Hatfield Three. Hatfield, a native of Wiscasset, got her start in pop music in the ’90s, too. Tickets are $38 to $42.

If you happened to have been a youth in the ’90s, Soul Asylum is just one show to check out this fall. Alt-rock outfit Buffalo Tom will be at the State Theatre on Sept. 13 with Belly. The band’s hits included “Sodajerk” and “Sleepy Eyed.” Tickets are $40 to $45.

Advertisement

There’s also the hard-edge rock band Creed playing the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Nov. 30. The group burst on the radio scene in the late ’90s but had a No. 1 smash with power ballad “With Arms Wide Open” in 2000. Tickets are $49.50 to $225.

If your musical childhood involved buying 45s at the corner drug store and listening to a small transistor radio, Todd Rundgren is slated to play Aura in Portland on Oct. 25. The pop-rock singer-songwriter’s biggest hits came in the early ’70s, including “We Gotta Get You a Woman,” “I Saw the Light” and “Hello, It’s Me.” Tickets are $49.50 to $89.50.

SEND IN THE CLOWNS

It’s a funny thing about fall; there always seems to be lots of nationally known comics on tour in Maine.

Chelsea Handler, perhaps best-known for hosting the late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” on the E! network, will be at Merrill Auditorium in Portland on Sept. 6 as part of her “Little Big B*tch” tour. She can also be seen starring in her own specials on Max and Netflix. Tickets are $54.50 to $185.

John Hodgman, who lives part-time in Brooklin on the Blue Hill peninsula, brings a live “road court” version of his Judge John Hodgman podcast to the State Theatre on Nov. 7, where he’ll hand down non-binding rules to squabbles submitted by real people. Tickets are $30 to $35. If you can’t wait that long to see Hodgman, he’ll be interviewed on stage at the Portland Press Herald’s Maine Voices Live event on Sept. 17 at One Longfellow Square in Portland.

Comic and TV actor David Cross will perform at the State Theatre on Nov. 8 as part of his “The End of the Beginning of the End Tour.” He first gained wide fame nearly 30 years ago on the HBO comedy sketch show “Mr. Show” with Bob Odenkirk. He co-starred on two runs of the Fox and Netflix sitcom “Arrested Development.” Tickets are $49.50 to $59.50.

Advertisement

THE NEON LIGHTS ARE BRIGHT

In the mood for a Broadway show but find the six-hour drive and high ticket prices discouraging? Well, Portland Ovations is bringing a couple Broadway National Tours to town this fall.

The Tony-award winner “Hadestown,” written by singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell, will run Oct. 18-19 at Merrill Auditorium. It’s based on ancient Greek myths and set in a place “where a song can change your fate.” Tickets are $55 to $125.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” a coming-of-age musical dealing with social media and social anxiety, will be performed at Merrill Auditorium Nov. 20 and 21. Tickets are $55 to $125.

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MAGIC

Sometimes you’re in the mood for something somewhat familiar, yet totally different. Puppets in Portland, a citywide festival of international puppetry scheduled for Sept. 13-22, will appear at more than a half dozen venues around the city.

We all love puppets, including the ones we played with as kids or saw on TV. But the puppeteers coming from around the world for this festival – organized by Mayo Street Arts – use the art in all its forms to create magic. Some of the performances include: a cabaret-style marionette show, sticks and wood that seem to come to life, and a comedy set in space using live performers, shadow puppetry and marionettes.

There will also be a free puppet parade Sept. 15 in the Kennedy Park neighborhood, featuring the giant puppets of Portland’s Shoestring Theater, and free performances of an updated “Punch and Judy” show in Congress Square Park on Sept. 14. For a schedule, performer information and ticket prices (including a pay-what-you-can policy), go to puppetsinportland.org.

SUMMER NIGHTS

Not feeling ready to let go of summer yet? A good way to hold onto the vibe is to go to an outdoor concert after Labor Day. Indie rockers Band of Horses will play Thompson’s Point, on the Fore River in Portland, on Sept. 10. Sharing the bill is acoustic/alt-rocker Dallas Green, who performs under the catchier moniker City and Colour. Tickets for the all ages show $50.50 to $56, free for kids 3 and under.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, an alternative indie rock band whose members are from the mountains of North Carolina, will play at Thompson’s Point in Portland on Sept. 17, with Medium Build. Tickets are $55 to $116, kids 3 and under are free.

Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor has several shows in September, including outlaw country artist Cody Jinks on Sept. 12, rapper and singer Pitbull on Sept. 14, and rapper and singer Post Malone on Sept. 16.

Copy the Story Link