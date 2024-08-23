A Kittery man accused of being part of the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded not guilty.

Lincoln Deming, 44, was arrested in May on multiple charges for allegedly helping rioters overtake the West Plaza and entering the U.S. Capitol for more than 30 minutes. He entered his plea Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

He is among more than a dozen Mainers who have been charged with crimes related to Jan. 6. Since the riots, federal authorities have arrested more than 1,400 people.

Deming was on the West Plaza in the early afternoon of Jan. 6 when he allegedly threw an unidentified object at police officers, according to court records. Video of the scene shows Deming “pulling on a bike rack barricade in an apparent attempt to infiltrate the police line and allow rioters to overtake the West Plaza. He fell while apparently using his body weight to pull on the barrier,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deming, who wore a gas mask, sunglasses and “Trump 45” winter hat, also made an obscene gesture toward police, according to court records.

He is accused of entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at 2:23 p.m. and staying inside for approximately 33 minutes. He made his way to the third floor, where he attempted to open several locked doors, according to court records. He also entered the Senate Gallery before exiting the Capitol through the Rotunda Doors at 2:56 p.m.

Deming is charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to records filed in court.

