People should go to their computer or to the Portland Stage box office and get tickets to the current production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” I can’t remember the last time I laughed so hard and so loud, with tears pouring from my eyes, an experience that was so desperately needed in the current state of world affairs.

Brilliant does not suffice to describe the production of this play. The actors and all involved are to be commended for the superb performance. This is not an easy show to mount or perform. Their timing – involving, actors, sets, props, costumes – was as perfect as I have seen in a long time. So, I implore everyone to support Portland Stage and rush to see this extraordinary presentation.

Jill Babcock

Scarborough

