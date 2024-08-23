People should go to their computer or to the Portland Stage box office and get tickets to the current production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” I can’t remember the last time I laughed so hard and so loud, with tears pouring from my eyes, an experience that was so desperately needed in the current state of world affairs.
Brilliant does not suffice to describe the production of this play. The actors and all involved are to be commended for the superb performance. This is not an easy show to mount or perform. Their timing – involving, actors, sets, props, costumes – was as perfect as I have seen in a long time. So, I implore everyone to support Portland Stage and rush to see this extraordinary presentation.
Jill Babcock
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.