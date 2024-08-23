A recent letter (“Letter: What about climate change’s positive effects?” Aug. 14) suggested that the Press Herald should be reporting more on the benefits of climate disruption to reflect the fact that “the law of nature is that change causes 50-50 results.”
Let’s assume the writer meant something like “what goes up must come down.” The benefits he mentions (less heating, less road salt) are indeed matched and probably exceeded by the increased need for air conditioning, repairs to road and bridge destruction, municipal upgrades to stormwater drainage, etc.
Yes, the climate has always changed, but on a geological time scale that seems to escape those who deny the rapidity of human-caused climate impacts. There is still time to slow these changes to give society a chance to keep up with them, but the time is now. We all need to pressure Congress and the president to pass a strong federal policy to encourage rapid reductions in greenhouse gases before it’s too late.
Meanwhile, my friends and I appreciate the Press Herald’s honest coverage of climate hazards, community responses and potential policy solutions.
Cynthia Stancioff
Camden
