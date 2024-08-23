SOUTH PORTLAND – Donald “Hunka” Clarence Merrill Jr. passed peacefully Aug. 20, 2024.

He was born to Donald C. Merrill Sr. and Wanda (Harvie) Merrill in Portland, April 8, 1948.

Don grew up in South Portland, lived in Redbank and graduated from South Portland High School in 1966. His father gave him the nickname “Hunka” when he was a baby. The name stuck and family and friends still call him by this today.

He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy but was unable to serve due to medical reasons. He was drafted in 1969 into the U.S. Army, in 1970 he went to Vietnam for a tour of duty. He was a Medic (Dust Off) on helicopter duty, when he couldn’t pass the flight physical, he was sent home on medical discharge.

Over his younger years he worked at Deering Ice Cream, C.E. Noyes Tire Company where he was known to be one of the best at changing split rim truck tires. He then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail handler until he retired in 2013. He was avid sports fan and loved the New York Giants. He enjoyed watching his son and grandson race at Beech Ridge.

He had two sons with first wife, Beverly, Brian, who passed shortly after birth, and Terrence.

Special thanks to Cathy and Liz for your friendship and making Don part of your family, he loved you all.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Marylou Merrill; brothers Kenneth and Robert Merrill; nephews Marcus Stewart and Tristin Flaherty; and son, Brian Donald Merrill.

He is survived by son, Terrence Merrill and wife Christine; grandson, Matthew Merrill and fiancé Marissa Goodwin; sister, Donna Mann and partner Ted Smith, brother, Gary Merrill and wife Robyn, sister, Katie Chisolm and husband Rodney; three nieces, three nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; best friends Cathy Laferriere and Elizabeth Ward.

Family and friends would like to thank Freeport Place assisted living and Gosnell House for their excellent care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view or express online condolences for Donald, please visit http://www.MaineCremationCare.Com.

