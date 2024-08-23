NAPLES – Kathleen A. Lowe left us March 3, 2024, leaving a massive void in our lives.

She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. April 8, 1951. She graduated from high school in Needham, Mass., then Bay Path College, graduating cum laude.

She was the first woman Master Code Enforcement Office for the the City of Portland.

She is survived by husband, Michael B.; one sister and one brother.

She had been inflicted with dementia for the last five-plus years. Kathy was truly “Beaucoup Dinky Dau”. Her mind is now at peace.

Services will be on our anniversary.

