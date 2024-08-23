LEWISTON — Police responded to two shootings in two locations Friday night and three juveniles were being question in connection with each.

The first report came in just before 7 p.m., police said, when rounds were reported fired behind a mosque on Bartlett Street. At the time, a back-to-school event with hundreds of people was taking place at Mike McGraw Park in the same area.

Nobody was struck by gunfire, police said, but at least one vehicle was struck and a person was treated for a respiratory problem after panic rolled through the crowd.

Police said several rounds were fired off. Witnesses reported seeing a teenage boy firing into the air and into the ground.

Minutes later, more rounds were reportedly fired in the area of Horton and Pine streets. Again, nobody was struck, but police found evidence of multiple gunshots in the area.

Police took three juveniles into custody. They were being questioned Friday night at the police station.

It was not immediately clear if the shootings were related.

Police said they were able to respond quickly to each reported shooting in part because of saturation patrols on the street Friday night. Lewiston police spokesman Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said there were roughly 15 police officers working the streets.

The saturation patrols were assembled in response to a number of shootings that have vexed the city over the summer.

Last week, a teenager was injured by flying glass as the car he was riding in was riddled with bullets.

In mid-July, a teenager was killed in a shooting on Rideout Avenue. The death of that 17-year-old remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about the Friday night shootings is asked to contact Detective Brian Rose at brose@lewistonmaine.gov.

