TORONTO — Bowden Francis struck out a career-high 12 in a dominant performance for the Toronto Blue Jays, carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning of a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Francis (7-3) walked three and hit a batter in his third consecutive win. He threw a career-high 117 pitches, 84 for strikes.

Francis was working on a no-hitter before Taylor Ward drove a 3-2 fastball deep to center for a leadoff homer in the ninth. It was Ward’s 17th homer of the season.

The crowd of 34,011 then saluted Francis with a standing ovation when he was replaced by right-hander Chad Green, who earned his 14th save in 14 chances.

Francis, 28, was named American League Player of the Week last week after going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts.

Dave Stieb pitched the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history at Cleveland on Sept. 2, 1990.

Advertisement

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 27th homer as the Blue Jays won their sixth straight meeting with the Angels.

ROCKIES 9, YANKEES 2: Jake Cave had four hits and three RBI and fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle as Colorado won at New York.

Cave doubled in the second inning and had an RBI single in a four-run third, when the Rockies capitalized on two balks by rookie starter Will Warren (0-2) and a catcher’s interference by Austin Wells.

After singling in the fifth, Cave homered in the seventh to give the Rockies a 9-2 lead. It was the first career four-hit game for the 31-year-old Cave, who was traded by the Yankees to the Minnesota Twins in March 2018 for Luis Gil.

Nolan Jones also drove in three runs as the Rockies snapped a six-game road losing streak and avoided their 50th road loss.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 49 homers, went 0 for 2 with a walk and had his consecutive game home run streak halted at four.

Advertisement

ORIOLES 3, ASTROS 2: Jackson Holliday hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, and the Orioles rallied past visiting Houston.

Colton Cowser kept the decisive rally going by hustling to first for an infield single, and after Tayler Scott relieved Framber Valdez (13-6), Holliday came up as a pinch hitter and snapped a 0-for-20 slide by lining the first pitch to the gap in right-center field.

Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña homered for Houston.

CUBS 14, MARLINS 2: Seiya Suzuki homered twice and tripled, Shota Imanaga threw seven innings of two-run ball and Chicago won at home.

A day after hitting an inside-the-park home run, Chicago’s Pete Crow-Armstrong went deep with a 437-foot drive into the upper deck seats.

GIANTS 4, MARINERS 3: Mike Yastrzemski homered among his three hits, and San Francisco survived a wild outing by starter Blake Snell to win at Seattle.

Snell walked five batters in the second inning, two with the bases loaded, and issued a season-worst six walks overall. He was pulled after three innings in which he gave up two runs on no hits while throwing 74 pitches.

BREWERS 9, ATHLETICS 5: Jake Bauers hit a home run and scored three times and Milwaukee won at Oakland.

Copy the Story Link