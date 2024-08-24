An unidentified 67-year-old man died in a single-car accident in Berwick on Saturday morning.

The man was ejected from the vehicle on Portland Street near the intersection with Old Route 4, according to Berwick Police. Police said the man later died from his injuries at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H.

Kennebunk police are conducting the accident reconstruction, but anyone who saw the accident or has information to share is being asked to contact Berwick police at 207-698-1136.

