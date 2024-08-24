A 45-year-old man died from his injuries after he lost control of his vehicle in Arrowsic on Friday night.

Jeremy Beane, a local resident, was driving north on Old Stage Road just before 7 p.m. when he lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu, according to police. The vehicle drove off the right side of the road into a ditch and struck a tree, coming to a stop with the driver’s side of the car pinned against the tree.

Bystanders were able to pull Beane from the car, but he died after an emergency crew arrived at the crash scene. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday the single-car accident remains under investigation.

The road was closed for more than two hours because of the crash.

Copy the Story Link