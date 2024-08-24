Can a political party run on love? Something like that was going on at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week. There has been much talk of the “joy” engendered by the Democrats’ happy warriors, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

But it’s notable that one of Harris’ campaign themes is simply, “We love America” – meaning the America that actually is and not the America imagined in a nostalgic, reactionary haze.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering U.S. politics and policy. Previously, he was executive editor for the Week and a writer for Rolling Stone.

On the convention stage Tuesday night, love took on new political dimensions. The three main speeches were distinct, yet each was ultimately about love and its promise of redemption to a disconsolate nation. It may prove to be the most powerful theme of the week.

First Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s speech focused on his love for his wife, and her love for his family and others. In Emhoff’s telling, Harris’ love redeemed and reshaped his family, making it larger, stronger, better. “I love you so much,” Emhoff said to his spouse.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, however, was the centerpiece of the night’s message. While Emhoff spoke of personal love, Obama, one of the most widely admired people in America, rose to a higher spiritual plane. Her remarks were implicitly Christian, universal, and frontally opposed to the pinched Christian nationalism that permeates the GOP – which combines the vengeance of the Old Testament with the performative aggression of WrestleMania. Her remarks were also closely consistent with something Harris herself had said at the start of her 2020 presidential campaign, when she remarked that “to love the religion of Jesus is to hate the religion of the slave master.”

On Tuesday night, Obama said that her own parents “did not aspire to be wealthy. In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed. They understood that it wasn’t enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning.” At a convention in which the word “freedom” appears everywhere on signs and speeches, Obama offered a Democratic liberation theology. (Earlier, on the same stage, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, a Baptist pastor, had likened voting to a “kind of prayer.”)

Advertisement

Obama placed her mother’s Christian service, a manifestation of love, in political context. Her mother, Obama said, had “the belief that if you do unto others, if you love thy neighbor, if you work and scrape and sacrifice, it will pay off.” This was no prosperity gospel; it was Christian ethics as a building block of the American Dream.

Obama offered the audience redemption through works. It serves no purpose to worry. If you feel anxious or upset about the nation’s political peril, she had only one remedy: “Do something!”

In their political appeal to freedom, the Democrats have joined the Christian “love thy neighbor” to the libertarian “mind your own damned business,” which has become a Walz applause line. In her speech, Obama cast Christian nationalist condemnation of nonconformism as another sign of solipsism and cowardice. “Demonizing our children for being who they are and loving who they love, look, that doesn’t make anybody’s life better,” Obama said. “Instead, it only makes us small.”

Barack Obama’s speech had to carry more political water than his wife’s, with dutiful references to policies where Michelle Obama relied on moral lessons. Obama, who once had to explain his pastor’s exhortation of “God damn America,” now seeks to blunt the “American carnage” rhetoric of Donald Trump, which reaches the same cynical end from a different starting point.

Like his wife, the former president directly targeted Trump. But he spared the larger MAGA community. “Our fellow citizens deserve the same grace we hope they’ll extend to us,” he said. And he embedded “love thy neighbor” and “live and let live” at the center of the Democratic creed:

Together, Kamala and Tim have kept faith with America’s central story: a story that says, ‘We are all created equal.’ All of us are endowed with certain inalienable rights. That everyone deserves a chance. That even when we don’t agree with each other, we can find a way to live with each other. That’s Kamala’s vision. That’s Tim’s vision. That’s the Democratic Party’s vision.

Advertisement

Summoning Lincoln, who sought to bridge a greater gulf, Obama called for the restoration of national “bonds of affection.”

Earlier in the evening, former Trump White House aide Stephanie Grisham spoke of Trump in blunt terms, portraying a man too weak to love, and too psychologically and morally broken to lead. “He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth.” Grisham said.

Democrats have tried to fact-check Trump. They have tried to shame him, ridicule him, outflank him and even out-outrage him. They have waited for the fever to break, and waited nearly as long for justice to be served. Nothing has quite done the trick. Trump remains at large, and the republic in peril.

Yet love is not the message of an insecure party, uncertain of its path. After the wrenching political reaction of MAGA, and the retrenchment and self-preservation inspired by a pandemic, Democrats are beckoning Americans to leave their protective shells, assuring them that they will find both safety and freedom in community.

“We love America.”

Copy the Story Link