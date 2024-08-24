Recently, I had the opportunity to participate in a Measure What Matters session hosted by the Maine Department of Education at York County Community College. These community meetings, held across the state, bring together educators, community members and business leaders to discuss a shared vision for Maine schools.

The goal is to develop relevant ways to recognize and acknowledge what schools are doing to prepare students for success – in their lives, in a rapidly changing global economy, in their careers, and as engaged and productive citizens of Maine.

It’s rare to find events where participants genuinely lead the conversation and engage in discussions free from a predetermined agenda. The Measure What Matters session did both, and it did them masterfully. The authenticity of these discussions was particularly impactful. Educators, business leaders and community members came together, actively engaging in meaningful dialogue. The diversity of views and opinions, along with the richness of perspectives, led to conversations that were not only insightful but conducted with the utmost respect. This respectful exchange of ideas allowed for a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

As president of York County Community College, I often hear frustrations from business leaders about the slow pace of change in education and concerns over the shortage of a skilled and educated labor force. However, it’s rare to see these discussions take place collaboratively across the K-16 spectrum, let alone as a whole community – something the Measure What Matters session uniquely facilitated.

Educators, business leaders and community members discussed the evolving science of learning, highlighting how today’s students – and future generations – learn differently from those in the past. This evolving understanding compels us to rethink our educational approaches to better meet the needs of modern learners.

One particularly striking moment in the session was a meaningful discussion about how the rapid pace of change in industry demands workers who are adaptable and equipped with strong problem-solving skills. This sentiment resonated deeply with me, as I believe education’s role is not to tell people what to think but to teach them how to think critically.

The conversation underscored the importance of equipping students with critical thinking and adaptability – skills essential in a world that is constantly evolving. It became evident that aligning our educational practices across the K-16 continuum with the demands of the workforce and broader community is crucial, not just for student success, but for the economic and workforce development of our state.

These discussions were more than just inspiring; they represented a collective commitment to addressing these challenges together. For someone like me, who is deeply committed to the idea that higher education’s role is to develop a skilled and educated workforce that drives socioeconomic mobility for our students and fosters economic and civic prosperity for our communities, this collective effort is crucial.

Looking ahead, I am eager to see how our state collectively defines what truly matters in education and what makes Maine’s schools great. Until then, what I do know is that the willingness of our leaders and community members to engage in these conversations is what truly makes Maine great. I encourage all stakeholders to continue participating in these dialogues to ensure that our educational system, communities and state reflect our shared values and are well prepared for the future.

Through open dialogues like these, we can build a stronger educational system, stronger communities and a stronger state – one that prepares our students for success and ensures prosperity for our businesses and communities alike.

